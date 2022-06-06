Advertisement

Addiction Treatment Center in Raleigh County dedicates week to patients

Lifeline Addiction Strategies
Lifeline Addiction Strategies(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lifeline Addiction Strategies in Beckley, an office that offers medical assistance treatment to those facing addiction, is saying “thank you” to its patients.

This week, the business’ Beckley Office is hosting “Patient Appreciation Week.” Each day, patients are welcome to enjoy free food and maybe win a prize.

The center’s owner Kathy Walker says they host the event to bring attention to the patients, who are working to change their lives for the better. Lifeline Addiction Specialists has held events like this in the past, but has not had the opportunity since before the pandemic due to social distancing guidelines.

“This is our way of saying thank you for believing in us, for trusting us, that we will help you get through this addiction problem if you listen to us and accept the tools that we give you. We hope that we can do a lot more of this...”

Lifeline Addiction Strategies is currently serving 240 individuals at its Beckley office and another 150 at its Summersville location.

