Advertisement

Ridge Runners drop home opener, WhistlePigs fall to Sock Puppets

Kingsport scores 10 unanswered, Burlington makes a few more plays
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Ridge Runners opened the game scoring the first four runs of the game and then Kingsport scored the final 10 runs to win 10-4.

Princeton and Burlington went back-and-forth all game but the Sock Puppets eked out the 5-3 win by getting a few more big hits.

The West Virginia Miners beat the Chillicothie Paints 10-8.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Plane carrying volunteers arrives at the Mercer County Airport
Virginia pilot group flies supplies to Southern W.Va.
Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA asked people in Princeton about their thoughts on gun control
We ask: Should age to purchase assault rifles be raised?

Latest News

Bristol vs. Princeton
Defense wins the game for Bristol in extras
Appalachian League
Weather suspends WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners fall on the road in Appy opener
Graham Soccer
Graham boys soccer wins Region 2D title
Class AA State Semifinal
Shady Spring falls to Logan in Class AA state semifinal