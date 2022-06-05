Ridge Runners drop home opener, WhistlePigs fall to Sock Puppets
Kingsport scores 10 unanswered, Burlington makes a few more plays
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Ridge Runners opened the game scoring the first four runs of the game and then Kingsport scored the final 10 runs to win 10-4.
Princeton and Burlington went back-and-forth all game but the Sock Puppets eked out the 5-3 win by getting a few more big hits.
The West Virginia Miners beat the Chillicothie Paints 10-8.
