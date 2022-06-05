Advertisement

Our dry streak goes out with a bang tomorrow as temperatures near 80 degrees.

We will see rain begin overnight Monday
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We’ve had a nice weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. That will all come to an end tomorrow as a cold front inches toward us. Temperatures overnight tonight will be in the mid-50s and we will see mostly clear skies.

Switching over to the tropics, we have our first named storm for the season! The disturbance cleared Florida yesterday and ended up strengthening into Tropical Storm Alex. Bermuda will be getting rain from Alex late tonight and into Monday. Alex is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane and is expected to continue into the Atlantic. Alex is expected to weaken over the next two days, and by the end of the week, it will dissipate.

Tomorrow will be the grand finale of our persistent pattern. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and even low 80s in some parts. We will remain generally sunny with some light cloud cover by the end of the day. Showers are expected to develop ahead of a cold front bringing some rain after midnight, sticking around during the early part of the day Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder can be expected on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we will see scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, and some morning showers on Thursday. We’re looking to remain dry for the rest of the week except for a wave of showers on Saturday.

