Fayetteville woman arrested for making threats of terroristic acts

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayetteville woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II says on Friday, June 3, 2022 Deputies were contacted by the Fayette County Day Report Center due to reports of a woman making threats to the staff. Upon arrival deputies were advised the individual told staff that she was going to go get a firearm and “shoot up” the facility and then claimed to have PTSD.

Maryann Campbell, 38 of Fayetteville, is charged with the felony offense of Making Threats of Terroristic Acts. Campbell is also being held on a Circuit Court bench warrant issued in relation to this incident. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

