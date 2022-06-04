Advertisement

Police responding to shooting incident in Nicholas Co.; officers reportedly involved

West Virginia State Police have confirmed a shooting incident in Nicholas County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State police have confirmed there is a shooting incident Friday night in Nicholas County.

According to West Virginia State Police, it is “a very active scene” at this time.

The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area.

“Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time,” the post states.

State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, posted the following:

We’re working to get more details and have crews headed to the scene.

