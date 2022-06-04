Advertisement

Partly cloudy tonight, while the sun returns tomorrow

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be the start of a trend that will continue for the next few days. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop down into the low 50s, and we will see partly cloudy skies. The wind tonight will be calm so wind chill will not be a factor.

A little chilly once again
A little chilly once again(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we see the sun return once again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, with some clouds rolling in during the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-50s.

Things will be heating up by the late afternoon
Things will be heating up by the late afternoon(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, Monday is going to be more of the same, however, we will see some showers begin to develop overnight. Starting Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week we could see some scattered storms pop up ahead of a cold front passing though.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Plane carrying volunteers arrives at the Mercer County Airport
Virginia pilot group flies supplies to Southern W.Va.
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
A little chilly
A quiet evening is in store for us tonight
Full Forecast (6/3)
Full Forecast (6/3)
Drier conditions are expected today but we will hold on to a lot of cloud cover.
Drier and cooler conditions today