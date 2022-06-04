Partly cloudy tonight, while the sun returns tomorrow

Today will be the start of a trend that will continue for the next few days. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop down into the low 50s, and we will see partly cloudy skies. The wind tonight will be calm so wind chill will not be a factor.

A little chilly once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we see the sun return once again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, with some clouds rolling in during the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-50s.

Things will be heating up by the late afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, Monday is going to be more of the same, however, we will see some showers begin to develop overnight. Starting Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week we could see some scattered storms pop up ahead of a cold front passing though.

