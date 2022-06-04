Man arrested for Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Raleigh County Beckley police have captured a man wanted in a shooting that took place on Thursday.

31-year-old Andrew Wayne Miller is charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say a 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest just before 6pm on Thursday.

This happened at the Hargrove Street Apartments.

