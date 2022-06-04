Advertisement

Man arrested for Beckley shooting

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller(Beckley Police Department)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Raleigh County Beckley police have captured a man wanted in a shooting that took place on Thursday.

31-year-old Andrew Wayne Miller is charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say a 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest just before 6pm on Thursday.

This happened at the Hargrove Street Apartments.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Plane carrying volunteers arrives at the Mercer County Airport
Virginia pilot group flies supplies to Southern W.Va.
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

Latest News

Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Princeton residents speak on gun control
Princeton residents speak on gun control
WVVA asked people in Princeton about their thoughts on gun control
We ask: Should age to purchase assault rifles be raised?