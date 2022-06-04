Locals and political leaders speak on officer death in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that Deputy Thomas Baker passed away following a stand-off Friday which began as a domestic dispute. Another deputy was said to be recovering after being shot in the leg.

28 year-old Tyler Kelly is in custody following Friday’s incident. The other suspect, Ritchie Holcomb, was killed during Friday’s altercation.

Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) spoke on the tragedy on Saturday and noted “these are officers that are very well known in their community, very well respected, and they were just doing their job. They were serving a warrant. Unfortunately things went terribly wrong there, and one gentleman died as a result of it. Again, well respected in the community, well known.”

A woman in-town on the night of the incident said “it’s crazy that it happened...Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and their families and their coworkers.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) released a statement on the situation Saturday: “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”

Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) spoke as well through a post on his Facebook Page: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure. Our First Responders are heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice. Especially in moments like these, all of us should realize the obvious — just how needed our law enforcement heroes are. We should have this exact same thought every day because all of us depend on and need these heroes every moment of every day. I am monitoring this situation moment by moment and will provide updates as I receive them.”

WVVA will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.