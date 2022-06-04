Advertisement

Defense wins the game for Bristol in extras

State Liners take advantage of new league rule.
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The new Appalachian League sudden-death rules came into play on Friday night.

Princeton led 6-2 after seven innings but Bristol came back to tie it and send the game to an extra frame.

The WhistlePigs failed to score in that extra frame after starting with a runner on first so the State Liners won the game.

