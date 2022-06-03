Wyoming County adds extra protection in schools with Prevention Resource Officers

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With recent events happening in our nation, student safety is on the forefront of conversations today.

Wyoming County schools have placed Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) in their schools. These officers are given specific measures to take to make sure schools are safe.

“I look for open doors, doors that are unlocked around the school. Make sure they are locked and just anything that would be out of place from when I left it the night before to the morning generally is when I would find something out of place,” said Jake Stafford, PRO, Wyoming County.

The schools are taking measures to prepare students for the worse case scenario.

“I know this past year we did an active shooter drill, we only had a few students come in because we couldn’t send forms to everybody. We also do lock down drills periodically, it’s kind of at the principals discretion. Like hey we are going to do one this month or this week. Fire drills and stuff like that. We generally try to keep a plan and prepared in place and go over it,” said Stafford.

Stafford also brought up safety situations and how a student should respond if in a worst case scenario, if not already in a classroom try to find one, or try to get outside. He says bathrooms aren’t a good idea because there is only one way in and one way out usually.

