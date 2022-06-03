West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates class of 2022 graduates

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -With 50 years of learning and 45 years of commencement ceremonies, The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine said, “Congratulations, Graduates.” once again.

Student president William Kohler said, with all the obstacles his class had they never wavered from the heath care field.

“But all the success however was not without, what we’ll say to be an arduous journey. Our class is distinguished by the sheer volume of adversity we have had to overcome as a group in the past four years. From a rapidly shifting national landscape of medical education, proposed changes to the curriculum, new faculty administration coming in and out joining alongside of us. We never wavered. When the pandemic disrupted the end of our second year, fragmented our standardized exam board preparation, jeopardized our rotations. We never wavered,” said William Kohler, Class President, 2022.

197 graduates were hooded today in Lewisburg, ready to take on the world and change lives.

Barbra Ross-Lee D.O., first African American women to serve as a dean of a U.S. medical school MD or DO in this country gave some encouraging words of wisdom to the class of 2022.

“Be good. Be wise. Be proud. Be visionary,” said Barbra Ross- Lee, D.O., Keynote Speaker.

The graduates enter into a job field that was left in desperate need of more employees after Covid-19.

“ Be Good. Do the best that you can do, and be the absolute best that you can be. Someones life may depend on it. Second, Be Wise , use your education, but don’t abandon common sense. Employ good judgement base on the knowledge and skills you have obtained. Continue to learn because status quo is a formula for mediocrity, and no one here aspires to be mediocre. Third, Be Proud, osteopathic medicine has succeded against all odds to contribute value to health care. Each of you must be confident that the contributions that you will make to the health of this nation as an osteopatic physican are distinctive and important, because they are. Finally, Be Visionary , change has been described as the only constant, no wheres change is more evident and more needed than in healthcare. Be a changed agent and contribute to change that will make things better for the health of the populations that you will serve and the profession that you represent. Be good, Be wise, Be proud, Be visionary.”

