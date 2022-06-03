Weather suspends WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners fall on the road in Appy opener
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian League opened play on Thursday.
The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted Bristol at Hunnicutt for their first game of the season. But the weather put a damper on the game... it was suspended in the top of the 6th, score locked at one.
The Ridge Runners opened the season on the road at Danville, falling 9-6.
Both teams are back in action on Friday.
