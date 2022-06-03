Advertisement

Weather suspends WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners fall on the road in Appy opener

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian League opened play on Thursday.

The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted Bristol at Hunnicutt for their first game of the season. But the weather put a damper on the game... it was suspended in the top of the 6th, score locked at one.

The Ridge Runners opened the season on the road at Danville, falling 9-6.

Both teams are back in action on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Courtesy: MGN
UPDATE: Shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Graham Soccer
Graham boys soccer wins Region 2D title
Class AA State Semifinal
Shady Spring falls to Logan in Class AA state semifinal
Virginia Tech's Jack Hurley (31) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April...
No. 4 Virginia Tech baseball team set for first NCAA Regional since 2013
West Virginia Miners
Miners fall to Johnstown in season opener