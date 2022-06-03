Virginia pilot group flies supplies to Southern W.Va.

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A supply mission for people in need here in Southern West Virginia touched down in Mercer County today. The man power arrived by plane and those supplies were trucked in from Northern Virginia. The destination for both: McDowell County.

Two planes made this flight last year. The Smokehouse Pilots Club is backing this effort and the number of participating pilots have reached double digits and they’ve airlifted nearly 30 volunteers to help. The flight took about an hour and fifteen minutes from Leesburg. But their assistance is a timeless show of support that strengthens their ties to the McDowell County community.

“Food, non-perishables, clothing, bedding, dishes, things for kids all kinds of different things. People really stepped up and made it happen as far as donations. It was just amazing, very heart felt and we wanted to do it again. So this year we really stepped it up and brought quadruple the airplanes and people,” said Smokehouse Pilots Club Founder, Gabe Muller.

Russell Greene, a volunteer with the group grew up in McDowell County and says the people are unlike any others. He says he understands the struggles the people there face daily.

“We came down to help those in need and because of the decline of the coal industry and other things there are a lot of people in McDowell County that need some help and we are here to deliver that help,” said Greene.

Volunteer pilot Andrew Crider built his plane with the help of his father back in high school. Now he says helping those in need while also doing what he loves is a double-blessing.

“For me, aviation is what makes me the happiest. It’s closest to my heart and if I can use it to be helping out the fine people here then that’s a dream come true,” said Crider.

The group says they hope to take flight on this airlift mission again next year, but with even more planes and more volunteers to help the people of McDowell County. The volunteers distributed their donations to community members at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Powhatan.

