Advertisement

VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and a teacher can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school. (Source: WSMV/police)
By Ryan Breslin and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019.

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.

On Thursday, at a Rutherford County School Board meeting, new images from the incident were shown. A vote was taken, and the board decided to terminate Campbell.

During the board meeting, one of the district’s special needs student administrators said she did not see any behavior by the student that would constitute Campbell’s actions.

“Dragging the student from the front to the back of the building to the common room, almost two football fields, is not a CPI [Crisis Prevention Intervention] technique and is not proper restraint,” an administrator said.

Campbell was reportedly terminated and charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear if Marlar is facing punishment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son

Latest News

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a...
Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining
Princeton locals answered questions about gun control Friday.
Princeton residents share opinions on gun control
National campaign for seat belt usage
Law enforcement shares seat belt safety in Wyoming county
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Remembering service members.
Union, W.Va. remembers those who died in war on Memorial Day