Union, W.Va. remembers those who died in war on Memorial Day

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Union, the community gathered to commemorate those who have died in wars over the years in front of the Monroe County Courthouse this afternoon, May 30th.

The names of 77 service members from Monroe County who have died in wars over the years were read and four Veteran Groups took part in the Ceremony.

“So it’s just an important day to stop and recall that sense of unity that those who gave their lives were seeking for and hopefully we can be worthy of that,” said Scott Womack, Vice Commander, American Legion Post 100.

This was the first official commemoration put on for Monroe County.

The image below shows reversed boots in the horses stirrups, to honor a deceased service member at military funerals.

Remembering those we've lost. (Scott Womack)

