CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers faced the No. 1 seed in the Logan Wildcats on Thursday in the Class AA state baseball semifinal at Power Park.

FINAL SCORE: Logan 10 - Shady Spring 1

The Tigers are officially eliminated, thus ending southern West Virginia high school sports for this school year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.