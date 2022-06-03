Advertisement

A quiet evening is in store for us tonight

Things will warm up a bit tomorrow when the sun returns.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Overnight tonight we are looking mostly cloudy to start out, though after midnight we look to clear up. Temperatures will be a little chilly tonight, dropping down into the low 50s.

A little chilly
A little chilly(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be a good day to get outside as we start off the day in the low 60s with sunny skies. by the late afternoon, we will warm up into the mid-70s and we could see a few clouds rolling in.\

Very seasonable conditions
Very seasonable conditions(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead the next few days are looking dry, with a very slight chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday. We stay dry right up until Monday night when we could see some rain moving in. The middle of next week is looking to be unsettled and on the wetter side.

