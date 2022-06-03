Princeton residents share opinions on gun control

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - President Joe Biden spoke on a need for gun reform proposals Thursday evening in a prime-time address -- where he asked congress to increase the age required to purchase an assault-style rifle from 18 to 21.

“If we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” said Biden. “Strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws.”

Bluefield, W.Va.’s city manager spoke on the issue to WVVA on Wednesday as well.

“A disagreement doesn’t need to be solved with a gun instantaneously,” said Cecil Marson, Bluefield City Manager. “There’s other ways to solve these things and talk them out, and that’s part of the narrative that we’ve got to start.”

WVVA took to the streets Friday to ask locals what they thought of the president’s address -- specifically, his plea to raise the age to purchase assault-style weapons. We also asked what they think could be done to curb gun violence in the United States.

Check out the video above to hear their answers.

