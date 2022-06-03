Outpost New River Gorge holds ribbon cutting ceremony

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Outpost New River Gorge, opened yesterday and is celebrating its grand opening all weekend May 28- 29th with bands performing as well.

The Outpost is an outdoor camping site for locals and tourists coming in to visit the area. It has tree stands, RV sites, ground sites, vintage campers, and much more.

The owner Ross Cherry said, to open a camp ground at a spot he passed by everyday as a kid was a dream of his. This past year wasn’t easy on him and his family with him being away trying to start his business in the midst of Covid-19, but his wife said she never doubted him.

“I’ve always wanted to own something like this. I’ve always had this vision of owning something like it. It came up for sale and became a national park. It was just one of those opportunities that we couldn’t miss,” said Cherry.

The weekend band ‘Grateful Jed’, started when they were sixteen in a building that was on the property, so the Outpost to them was a home as well.

