Advertisement

Outpost New River Gorge holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The Outpost New River Gorge cuts ribbon and opens its gate.
The Outpost New River Gorge cuts ribbon and opens its gate.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Outpost New River Gorge, opened yesterday and is celebrating its grand opening all weekend May 28- 29th with bands performing as well.

The Outpost is an outdoor camping site for locals and tourists coming in to visit the area. It has tree stands, RV sites, ground sites, vintage campers, and much more.

The owner Ross Cherry said, to open a camp ground at a spot he passed by everyday as a kid was a dream of his. This past year wasn’t easy on him and his family with him being away trying to start his business in the midst of Covid-19, but his wife said she never doubted him.

“I’ve always wanted to own something like this. I’ve always had this vision of owning something like it. It came up for sale and became a national park. It was just one of those opportunities that we couldn’t miss,” said Cherry.

The weekend band ‘Grateful Jed’, started when they were sixteen in a building that was on the property, so the Outpost to them was a home as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son

Latest News

Princeton locals answered questions about gun control Friday.
Princeton residents share opinions on gun control
National campaign for seat belt usage
Law enforcement shares seat belt safety in Wyoming county
Remembering service members.
Union, W.Va. remembers those who died in war on Memorial Day
Sunset Berry Farm strawberries
Local family owned farm kicks off annual strawberry festival