Local family owned farm kicks off annual strawberry festival

Sunset Berry Farm strawberries
Sunset Berry Farm strawberries(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual strawberry festival kicked off in Alderson yesterday, May 28th, bringing in over 500-gallons of strawberries.

Sunset Berry Farm was the strawberry supplier for the festival and over 1,200 pounds of strawberries were sold.

The community came out to hear live music and enjoy their fair share of strawberries that Sunset Berry Farm offered. The day also brought in pony rides, a petting zoo, the biggest jump pad in the state, and at the farm you could pick your own strawberries.

The Owner says it’s a family business that spans back to three generations

“Two generations before us did strawberries, so we inhered the strawberry business. Well, we didn’t inherit it, we started this business on our own, but we inherited the knowledge of growing strawberries,” said Jennifer Gilkerson, Owner, Sunset Berry Farm.

The first generation farmers started in Fayetteville she added with a farm called Beauty Mountain, and since then they moved their farm to Alderson to start their own business in strawberries.

