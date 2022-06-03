Law enforcement shares seat belt safety in Wyoming county

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some local law enforcement agencies are turning up the heat on people who don’t buckle up.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Pineville Police are wrapping up a month-long joint effort focusing on seat belt usage.

“The importance of the check point is for highway safety. We are here for seat belts mostly, we are here to spread the word about highway safety, motor vehicles any type of defectives with motor vehicles. Basically, spread the word and offer help with highway safety,” said Corporal Logan Cook, Wyoming County, Sheriff

It’s proven seat belts save lives and increasing their use will decrease the number injuries and fatalities on roadways in the area.

“Basically it’s to educate, Not only to find violations but to educate drives and possibly reduce crash and fatality rate in our county,” said Cook.

This effort is a localized version of the national, ‘Click It or Ticket’, campaign and if you’re caught without your seat belt it will cost you 25-dollars.

