Advertisement

Graham boys soccer wins Region 2D title

VHSL Regional Soccer
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Virginia High in the Region 2D title game on Thursday at East River Soccer Complex.

The G-Men beat the Bearcats 5-3 to claim their third straight regional title.

Ethan Aiello had two goals, Ben Morgan had two goals and Dennis Thomas had one goal.

Graham will host a state quarterfinal game at East River next Tuesday at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Courtesy: MGN
UPDATE: Shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Appalachian League
Weather suspends WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners fall on the road in Appy opener
Class AA State Semifinal
Shady Spring falls to Logan in Class AA state semifinal
Virginia Tech's Jack Hurley (31) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April...
No. 4 Virginia Tech baseball team set for first NCAA Regional since 2013
West Virginia Miners
Miners fall to Johnstown in season opener