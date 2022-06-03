Graham boys soccer wins Region 2D title

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Virginia High in the Region 2D title game on Thursday at East River Soccer Complex.

The G-Men beat the Bearcats 5-3 to claim their third straight regional title.

Ethan Aiello had two goals, Ben Morgan had two goals and Dennis Thomas had one goal.

Graham will host a state quarterfinal game at East River next Tuesday at 7 PM.

