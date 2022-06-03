Graham boys soccer wins Region 2D title
VHSL Regional Soccer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Virginia High in the Region 2D title game on Thursday at East River Soccer Complex.
The G-Men beat the Bearcats 5-3 to claim their third straight regional title.
Ethan Aiello had two goals, Ben Morgan had two goals and Dennis Thomas had one goal.
Graham will host a state quarterfinal game at East River next Tuesday at 7 PM.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.