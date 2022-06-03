Drier and cooler conditions today

The cold front that brought rain and storms to the region yesterday has moved off to the east allowing us to dry out and cool down. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The majority of the region will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies but a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

We should gradually clear out tonight and low temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Gorgeous conditions are expected this weekend. We will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday with a little more cloud cover building in on Sunday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon but the majority of us should stay dry.

Seasonable temperatures are expected next week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. It comes with a catch though... we will start to grow unsettled as multiple storm systems move through our area bringing rain and thunderstorms with them. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

