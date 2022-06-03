Advertisement

Drier and cooler conditions today

Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold front that brought rain and storms to the region yesterday has moved off to the east allowing us to dry out and cool down. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The majority of the region will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies but a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Drier conditions are expected today but we will hold on to a lot of cloud cover.
Drier conditions are expected today but we will hold on to a lot of cloud cover.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should gradually clear out tonight and low temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Decreasing clouds are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Decreasing clouds are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Gorgeous conditions are expected this weekend. We will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday with a little more cloud cover building in on Sunday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon but the majority of us should stay dry.

Gorgeous conditions are expected this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable...
Gorgeous conditions are expected this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures.(WVVA WEATHER)

Seasonable temperatures are expected next week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. It comes with a catch though... we will start to grow unsettled as multiple storm systems move through our area bringing rain and thunderstorms with them. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Courtesy: MGN
UPDATE: Shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Full video forecast (June 2 2022)
Full video forecast (June 2 2022)
THURSDAY EVENING
Strong to severe storms remain possible through sundown
Full Forecast (6/2)
Full Forecast (6/2)
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today