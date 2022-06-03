Charleston man wanted in connection to Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) - A 26 year old man is in stable condition and recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to detectives with the Beckley Police Department, warrants have been obtained for Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, who has been deemed responsible for a shooting Thursday evening at the Hargrove Street Apartments.

Miller is facing charges of malicious wounding, three counts of wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of this posting, Miller is still on the run.

If you have any additional information, please call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720

