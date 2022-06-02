Strong to severe storms remain possible through sundown

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Wythe county until 9PM Thursday night.

A cold front working through the area will bring continued hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms into the late afternoon and early evening. Occasional strong to severe storms will continue to be possible (at least up until sunset). Strong or severe storms with gusty winds (in excess of 58 MPH at times), locally heavy rain, and hail can’t be ruled out through dinner-time.

After the sun goes down, the threat will for severe weather will diminish. We’ll then see a few lingering spotty showers, areas of fog, and low temps dropping into the 50s for the rest of the night-early Friday AM.

With a cool NW breeze developing behind this front into Friday, we won’t be as warm. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon. With some moisture being carried up our mountains, we’ll still see some occasionally light spotty rain showers and lingering clouds for most of the day Friday.

We should gradually clear out Friday night, but fog will be likely (especially in those deeper sheltered valleys), and low temps will drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Saturday looks to bring sunny, seasonable weather with afternoon high temps in the 70s. We’ll see a few patchy clouds but otherwise look quiet and cool Saturday night with lows in the 50s.

Sunday will bring quiet weather for most of the day, but we could see just enough moisture moving back into to get a few showers to from Sunday afternoon-evening. Highs will be in the 70s, while lows will be in the 50s and low 50s.

Next week is looking seasonable as far as temps go, but we look very unsettled with rounds of showers and storms on and off throughout the week...stay tuned!

