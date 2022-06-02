State Fair of West Virginia opens ticket booth

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - It may be early June, but the State Fair is already on a lot of folks’ minds.

The fair’s ticket booth officially opened on Wednesday. Now until opening week, fairgoers can get discounted general admission tickets. Concert tickets are also available.

Brena Hunt, Ticket Office Manager, has seen several people already take advantage of the deal. But she says her favorite part is seeing people excited to return to the beloved summer event.

“I think through generation after generation, people have done this, and it just- I know myself, I got a lot of memories from before when I was young, and it’s just really exciting...”

Tickets purchased in advance are $10. At the gate, during fair week, they are $13. There is no admission fee for children aged 10 and under.

The State Fair of West Virginia will be held in Fairlea from August 11 through August 20, 2022. This year’s theme is: “Mountain Grown Fun.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.