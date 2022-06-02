Advertisement

State Fair of West Virginia opens ticket booth

State Fair of West Virginia Ticket Booth
State Fair of West Virginia Ticket Booth(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - It may be early June, but the State Fair is already on a lot of folks’ minds.

The fair’s ticket booth officially opened on Wednesday. Now until opening week, fairgoers can get discounted general admission tickets. Concert tickets are also available.

Brena Hunt, Ticket Office Manager, has seen several people already take advantage of the deal. But she says her favorite part is seeing people excited to return to the beloved summer event.

“I think through generation after generation, people have done this, and it just- I know myself, I got a lot of memories from before when I was young, and it’s just really exciting...”

Tickets purchased in advance are $10. At the gate, during fair week, they are $13. There is no admission fee for children aged 10 and under.

The State Fair of West Virginia will be held in Fairlea from August 11 through August 20, 2022. This year’s theme is: “Mountain Grown Fun.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Courtesy: MGN
UPDATE: Shooting suspect turns himself in
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
Summers County man faces additional charges

Latest News

Women in Pineville gathered to sit on the courthouse wall.
‘Sorry Mom! The wall called called...’ women sit on courthouse wall, educating others about the past
Hometown Hero: Phyllis Akers
Hometown Hero: Phyllis Akers
Birthdays: 6.2.22
Birthdays: 6.2.22
West Virginia Miners
Miners fall to Johnstown in season opener