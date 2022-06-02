‘Sorry Mom! The wall called called...’ women sit on courthouse wall, educating others about the past

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For more than 60 years women in Pineville have never sat on the courthouse wall, until now.

Back in the 1960s women who sat on the courthouse wall were considered to have a bad reputation, inappropriate, misbehaved, unfit for marriage, and just someone who you shouldn’t be associated with. However the men could sit on the courthouse wall, dip tobacco, spit it on the sidewalk, and they were not looked down upon.

In late May, women with local ties to the area gathered at the courthouse in Pineville and did what they were told not to do about six decades ago.

“We started teasing that we needed to come and sit on the wall and it just morphed into a sitting on the wall. So that’s basically it. It’s the ‘age of the woman,’ and we want to celebrate being a woman. The wall was the transition... you know the wall kept us from advancing... well now, we have the wall,” said Jeanie Edwards, a retired school educator.

Around twenty women sat on the wall chanting, laughing, and singing songs from their old Pineville school days.

“It’s just a declaration to how wonderful Pineville is and how great this community is,” said Edwards.

Another lady who took part in the ‘wall event’ was almost in tears talking about how much she loves Pineville.

“We all live out of state now, but we all love Pineville.... We all get together once a year and we just decided to get together this year and sit on the wall,” said Pam Cook, a retired school educator.

The women also wore shirts which said “Sorry Mom! The wall called...”

