New event works to raise money for ALS research

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dan Withrow and Deva Wagner have something in common. Both have lost loved ones to ALS.

Dan lost his dear friend, Gary Arbaugh, and, in 2019, Deva lost her father, Chally Erb.

“ALS is one of those diseases that you really just don’t realize the impact of, just like a lot of diseases, unless it impacts your family,” Deva explained.

After losing her father, Deva was overcome with a passion to help others suffering from ALS, a disease of the nervous system that slowly weakens the muscles and deteriorates the body. Together, she and Dan have organized the Red Nose River Run to raise money for ALS research.

The event is named in honor of Deva’s father, a former circus clown, who usually donned a red nose.

“I don’t think there’s a worse death sentence than ALS,” Dan said. “It’s a horrible disease, and I really don’t feel like it gets the recognition that cancer and heart disease does, and that’s one of the reasons we are doing this event.”

But more importantly, Deva and Dan want to use their loved ones’ stories to inspire others.

“I realized that it’s such an isolating disease,” Deva shared. “My father was very unique in that, he always lived life to the fullest, prior to ALS and even after the debilitating disease. I can’t explain the importance of raising money for this association.”

The 2022 Red Nose River Run will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Rafts will enter the Greenbrier River at 11 a.m. at Caldwell and float more than six miles, where they will end at Island Park in Ronceverte. There, they will enjoy food, music and fun activities.

The event is donation only.

So far, Deva and Dan have raised more than $8,000 for the ALS Association; however, they are working hard to reach their $10,000 goal before the weekend.

Learn more about the 2022 Red Nose River Run and how to participate here.

