Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through the region this morning but a better chance of rain and thunderstorms come this afternoon and evening. Some storms may turn strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and possibly some small hail. The rain and clouds will help keep temperatures cooler than they have been with highs in the mid/upper 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, especially during the afternoon hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, but most should dry out overnight with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the 50s for most.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening but most should dry up overnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier conditions are expected for our Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay dry for the majority of the weekend as well. A mix of sun and clouds are expected, although a few showers may develop Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected this weekend, however, we may see a few isolated showers on Sunday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to grow unsettled once again heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.