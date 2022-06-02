Hometown Hero: Phyllis Akers

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - “I didn’t think I could do it because being diabetic I have nephropathy and that means numbness in my feet and legs,” said line dancing student Phyllis Akers who was hesitant at taking on the course at first.

“I figured I could do it and if i could do it others can,” she said.

“It’s just like a family here and i enjoy coming everyday. In fact I come four times a week two times each day.”

It was during one of those eight classes that WVVA had the chance to surprise her with her Hometown Hero nomination.

The retired Mercer County teacher noticed that some were intimidated by line dancing class and wanted to give up Phyllis stepped up doing what she does best--teach and she teaches this slower paced course at no extra charge.

“What Phyllis has done and we so appreciate is she’s gone over the dances and she takes them sort of in segments and teaches the steps,” said instructor Tracy Kessinger, “because of Phyllis people come back to the class.”

“No one really watches you dance because you’re trying to concentrate on it so anyone who wants to try it please come and try,” said Phyllis.

On top of moving to the beat Phyllis finds time to serve up something sweet for both the instructors at the fitness center as well as our local police and fire departments.

“They may be having a rough day but when I come on the scene with my baked goods it brightens their day and that makes me happy,” said Phyllis, “whatever talent you have you can serve in the community someway with it.”

