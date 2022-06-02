Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Having your phone stolen is a dreadful possibility, however this scenario became reality for Lisa Ward who was working her usual shift at the GoMart in Hinton when she stopped working the register to use the bathroom. When she came back to ring up more customers she realized she had forgotten her phone in the bathroom. Going back to retrieve it, she realized someone had taken the phone containing thousands of pictures that aren’t backed up but that’s not all.

“It also had two apps on there. One was used to monitor my pacemaker the other was used for the hospital that transmits the information and that was very important,” said Ward.

Hinton’s Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page seeking the public’s help to identify a woman believed to be connected to the phone theft. Ward rendered the phone inactive when she reported it stolen. She is offering a $200 reward for it’s return.

“Please bring the phone back. When you take somebody’s phone you take more than just a phone. You take their identity, you take their life pictures. The pictures to me mean more than the phone does just for the reasons of pictures of my mom and dad and my brother who are now gone,” said Ward.

None of the 7,000 photos on Lisa’s phone had been saved to another memory source, a safeguard she now wishes she’d taken. Now all she can do is hope someone returns the phone or at least the SD card. Ward is sharing her story so others can learn from her experience that it’s best to back up everything you don’t want to lose if you lose your phone.

Ward has managed to get another phone for her health apps but anyone with information about the woman or the stolen phone is urged to contact Hinton police.

