WVU Tech holds forensic investigation day camp for high school students

WVU Tech Forensic Investigation Day Camp
WVU Tech Forensic Investigation Day Camp(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s not every day that high schoolers work to solve crimes. But, that is exactly what happened on Wednesday at the kick-off of West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s (WVU Tech) Forensic Investigation Day Camp.

The three-day camp is open to high school students. Organizers say this opportunity allows kids to explore the field.

Wednesday was all about learning skills, but when the camp comes to an end on Friday, students will investigate a mock crime scene. Throughout the week, they will also study blood splatter analysis and fingerprinting at the university’s Interdisciplinary Building in Beckley.

