Union, W.Va. gearing up for Farmer’s Day 2022

Farmers Day 2022 is set to begin Friday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Union, W.Va.’s Farmer’s Day is set to return for 2022 beginning Friday. The annual event will feature a street dance, parade, horse show and more -- along with a chance to see the paranormal just down the road in Gap Mills.

Sweet Springs Resort Park is set to offer “Paranormal Investigation” tours alongside Farmer’s Day, led by W.Va. author Cindie Harper. The investigations will be for guests 18 years and older, with other options available for younger kids.

“Some say they see them, some say they don’t,” said Arietta Dupre of Sweet Springs Resort Park. “We were just picked last year as one of the scariest sites in the-- in the world.”

Dupre asked those interested to RSVP to the resort’s email. You can find that information on Sweet Springs Resort Park’s website.

