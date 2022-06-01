Advertisement

Summers County man faces additional charges

Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem.
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Matthew Keaton was arraigned in magistrate court on a trio of new felonies unrelated to the previous charges against him.

Keaton is now being charged with first degree sexual abuse involving a minor, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

After his bond was set at twenty-five thousand dollars, Keaton posted bond on the new charges and returned to home confinement.

