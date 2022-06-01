Advertisement

Graham boys soccer advances to regional title game, clinches spot in state tournament

VHSL Regional Soccer
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team beat Central-Wise in the semifinal round of the Region 2D tournament.

Ben Morgan, Blake Graham, Carter Nipper and Brayden Surface scored goals to win it: 4-2.

The G-Men will host Virginia High at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday for the regional title.

With the semifinal win, Graham advances to the Class 2 state tournament.

