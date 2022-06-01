Advertisement

A cold front heads in Thursday; isolated strong to severe storms possible

Growing unsettled as we head into late week
SEVERE OUTLOOK-THURSDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
We should stay mild and muggy for our first night of June, with lows in the 60s, and only the slim chance of a stray shower/t-storm (mainly before sundown).

DAY PLANNER - THURSDAY
Waking up Thursday morning, we’ll see more cloud cover roll in, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on and off for the entire day. Especially during the late afternoon and early evening, a few storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being lots of thunder, lightning, locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps some small hail.

SEVERE RISK- THURSDAY
Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 70s-low 80s for most.

RAIN ENDS BY FRIDAY AM
Rain will gradually wrap up overnight Thursday night. We’ll see some lingering clouds for a while into Friday, but should see more clearing during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll be cooler and a bit breezy behind this departing front to end the work week, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s Friday afternoon. We’ll be mainly clear and cool Friday night, with lows dropping into the mid 40s-;ow 50s.

TEMPS-PAST AND FUTURE
Saturday is looking sunny and seasonable, with highs in the 70s during the day and lows in the 50s under mostly clear skies at night. Sunday, we’ll be in the 70s again with a mixture of sun and clouds around. Some longer-range models are hinting at a few showers/isolated t-storms into Monday evening, but most of any wider-spread rain looks to hold off until next week....

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

