Advertisement

Another dry day today but rain and storms are on the way

A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the region Thursday
High pressure will keep us dry today, but a cold front will bring rain and storms tomorrow.
High pressure will keep us dry today, but a cold front will bring rain and storms tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Summer-like day is expected once again today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s for most this afternoon. We could see a stray shower fire off with just enough heat & humidity, but most will still stay rain-free today.

Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the 80s.
Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight but should remain dry with the exception of a possible stray shower. Mild conditions will continue tonight with lows only getting down into the 60s for most.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected tonight.
Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. With more clouds and some rain around, we won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the mid-70s-low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
Showers and thunderstorms will fire up tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening with damaging winds being the greatest threat.

Our region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening.
Our region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry out on Friday with seasonable temperatures in the 70s and we look to stay that way heading into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MGN
Bluefield, W.Va. police investigate deadly shooting
United Steel Workers in Union, W.Va. entered their second week of a lockout Monday.
Collins Aerospace workers enter second week of lockout
Princeton Community Hospital’s Emergency Department will be expanding outpatient services.
PCH to expand outpatient services at Bluefield ER
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
The Virginia case has sparked an international discussion regarding the consideration of men as...
As Depp-Heard trial wraps up, new W.Va. law set to address fairness for men

Latest News

Full video forecast (5/31)
Full video forecast (5/31)
CAR VS. AIR TEMP
Staying steamy into Wednesday; sct’d showers/storms develop on Thursday
Full Forecast (5/31)
Full Forecast (5/31)
A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are expected again today.
Another warm day is expected