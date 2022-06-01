Another dry day today but rain and storms are on the way

A Summer-like day is expected once again today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s for most this afternoon. We could see a stray shower fire off with just enough heat & humidity, but most will still stay rain-free today.

Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight but should remain dry with the exception of a possible stray shower. Mild conditions will continue tonight with lows only getting down into the 60s for most.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. With more clouds and some rain around, we won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the mid-70s-low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening with damaging winds being the greatest threat.

Our region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry out on Friday with seasonable temperatures in the 70s and we look to stay that way heading into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

