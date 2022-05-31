WV Secretary of State talks business license renewal before deadline
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) made a stop in Bluefield to talk about business license renewal.
In Mercer County, nearly 800 businesses have not renewed their license. Warner said the process for renewal is quick and easy.
The deadline to renew is June 30th. If you miss the deadline there is a $50 fine.
