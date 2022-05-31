Advertisement

WV Secretary of State talks business license renewal before deadline

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) made a stop in Bluefield to talk about business license renewal.

In Mercer County, nearly 800 businesses have not renewed their license. Warner said the process for renewal is quick and easy.

The deadline to renew is June 30th. If you miss the deadline there is a $50 fine.

