WV Secretary of State talks business license renewal before deadline

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) made a stop in Bluefield to talk about business license renewal.

In Mercer County, nearly 800 businesses have not renewed their license. Warner said the process for renewal is quick and easy.

“Go online we have a one-stop business portal. It’s easy to use. You can plan your business, you can start your business, and you can expand your business. But this month we want you simply to go on and update that business registration. It’s a $25 easy-to-do fee.”

The deadline to renew is June 30th. If you miss the deadline there is a $50 fine.

