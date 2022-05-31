Staying steamy into Wednesday; sct’d showers/storms develop on Thursday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Another mild and muggy evening is in store for us, as high pressure stays in control. We could see a stray shower before sundown, but most will be dry. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s for most, under mainly clear skies.

TOMORROW'S PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring one last more Summer-like day before a cold front brings a better shot at rain and a bit of a cool-down into late week. We’ll see plenty of sun, some occasional clouds, and highs in the 80s for most Wednesday afternoon. We could see a stray shower or t-storm fire off with just enough heat & humidity, but most will still stay rain-free tomorrow. We’ll see increasing clouds Wednesday night but will remain dry, with lows again in the 60s.

COLD FRONT MOVES IN THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then approach the area on Thursday, bringing developing showers and thunderstorms (mainly during the late afternoon and early evening). With more clouds and some rain around, we won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.

SEVERE OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS will be possible on Thursday, so stay weather aware!

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few lingering showers early Friday, but we look to be dry and seasonable heading into the weekend...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.