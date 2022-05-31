PCH to expand outpatient services at Bluefield ER

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital’s Emergency Department will be expanding outpatient services.

This is a result of PCH’s recent partnership with WVU Medicine. President and CEO Karen bowling says The Hospital is putting together a 10-year plan to see what services can be improved.

“We’re serving a pretty large geographic area. So, we’re going to want to make sure that we have all the services needed across our full spectrum of care over time. It’s really exciting to be a part of that and to think about how we can grow over the next 5 to 10 years.”

Bowling says the plan should be completed by the end of the summer.

