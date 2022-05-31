PCH to expand outpatient services at Bluefield ER
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital’s Emergency Department will be expanding outpatient services.
This is a result of PCH’s recent partnership with WVU Medicine. President and CEO Karen bowling says The Hospital is putting together a 10-year plan to see what services can be improved.
Bowling says the plan should be completed by the end of the summer.
