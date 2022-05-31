Mercer County student selected as “Coolidge Senator”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton high school student said he’s set to travel to Washington D.C. this coming summer -- after being selected as a prestigious Coolidge Senator.

Junior Bradford Hurt made the cut as the first West Virginian to be selected into the program. He’ll travel to D.C. with the program’s 99 other Coolidge Senators to get a look at the inner-workings of the U.S. Government.

It takes an impressive resumé to be selected -- Hurt’s grades surely played a big role in his selection. His work outside of school however, as an Eagle Scout and more, seemed to put him above the rest.

“Community service is really important, just to-- for obvious reasons I’d say, to help the community out,” said Hurt. “Really it’s sort-of a moral obligation I feel, to help people when they cannot help themselves.”

Coolidge Scholars are a part of the “Coolidge Scholarship” program, run by the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation. 100 of the scholarship program’s top applicants are selected as Senators every year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.