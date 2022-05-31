Advertisement

Mercer County student selected as “Coolidge Senator”

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton high school student said he’s set to travel to Washington D.C. this coming summer -- after being selected as a prestigious Coolidge Senator.

Junior Bradford Hurt made the cut as the first West Virginian to be selected into the program. He’ll travel to D.C. with the program’s 99 other Coolidge Senators to get a look at the inner-workings of the U.S. Government.

It takes an impressive resumé to be selected -- Hurt’s grades surely played a big role in his selection. His work outside of school however, as an Eagle Scout and more, seemed to put him above the rest.

“Community service is really important, just to-- for obvious reasons I’d say, to help the community out,” said Hurt. “Really it’s sort-of a moral obligation I feel, to help people when they cannot help themselves.”

Coolidge Scholars are a part of the “Coolidge Scholarship” program, run by the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation. 100 of the scholarship program’s top applicants are selected as Senators every year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lower New River
Area’s commercial rafting companies pull rafts off Lower New River as water levels reach unsafe height
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Monday marked 5 years since Lt. Crook's passing.
Fallen Bluefield, W.Va. officer remembered 5 years later
Courtesy: MGN
Bluefield, W.Va. police investigate deadly shooting
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

United Steel Workers in Union, W.Va. entered their second week of a lockout Monday.
Collins Aerospace workers enter second week of lockout
WV Secretary of State Mac Warner Stopped in Bluefield to talk about business license renewal.
WV Secretary of State talks business license renewal before deadline
WVVA's Ben Schwartz quizzed passers-by on some Memorial Day Trivia on Monday.
Bluefield, Va. locals answer Memorial Day trivia
Princeton Community Hospital’s Emergency Department will be expanding outpatient services.
PCH to expand outpatient services at Bluefield ER