Advertisement

Local company aims to hold quarterly blood drives to address national shortage

Blood Drive
Blood Drive(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A company in Raleigh County is working to give back to its community and lessen the current blood shortage.

Beaver Coal Company held its first blood drive with American Red Cross earlier this year. Now, they are working to hold one every quarter.

With the national blood shortage the worst it has been in more than a decade, the company says they are committed to strengthening the community, while meeting hospital and patient needs.

“Our company is very dedicated to giving back to this area,” said Beaver Coal Company’s Office Manager Dyane Corcoran. “Whether it be through a blood drive, or a fundraiser, or a golf tournament- any way that we can contribute back to the people that make us the company that we are.”

Beaver Coal Company was able to meet its goal of 17 units of blood and hope for more participation in future drives.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lower New River
Area’s commercial rafting companies pull rafts off Lower New River as water levels reach unsafe height
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Monday marked 5 years since Lt. Crook's passing.
Fallen Bluefield, W.Va. officer remembered 5 years later
Courtesy: MGN
Bluefield, W.Va. police investigate deadly shooting
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

Lake Stephens lifeguard
Lifeguards share safe swimming tips as summer season kicks off
Courtesy: MGN
Bluefield, W.Va. police investigate deadly shooting
The Virginia case has sparked an international discussion regarding the consideration of men as...
As Depp-Heard trial wraps up, new W.Va. law set to address fairness for men
Monday marked 5 years since Lt. Crook's passing.
Fallen Bluefield, W.Va. officer remembered 5 years later