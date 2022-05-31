Local company aims to hold quarterly blood drives to address national shortage

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A company in Raleigh County is working to give back to its community and lessen the current blood shortage.

Beaver Coal Company held its first blood drive with American Red Cross earlier this year. Now, they are working to hold one every quarter.

With the national blood shortage the worst it has been in more than a decade, the company says they are committed to strengthening the community, while meeting hospital and patient needs.

“Our company is very dedicated to giving back to this area,” said Beaver Coal Company’s Office Manager Dyane Corcoran. “Whether it be through a blood drive, or a fundraiser, or a golf tournament- any way that we can contribute back to the people that make us the company that we are.”

Beaver Coal Company was able to meet its goal of 17 units of blood and hope for more participation in future drives.

