As Depp-Heard trial wraps up, new W.Va. law set to address fairness for men

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jury deliberations are underway in the dueling defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Virginia case has sparked an international discussion regarding the consideration of men as domestic violence victims.

The trial’s conclusion comes just as a brand new law is set to take effect in West Virginia on June 10, that some say helps to bring more equality to the courtroom.

Beckley attorney Christina Kostenko said domestic violence against men is an issue that for too long has been hidden behind closed doors.

“We have clients that go to the police and get turned away. They go to get domestic violence petitions and get turned away. It’s hard for men to come forward. There’s this stigma that men shouldn’t have feelings and should be strong and shouldn’t cry and should just be the provider. They can be all of those things, but they can also be a victim of domestic violence,” she said.

Her law partner, Amy Osgood, said that too often their male clients are reluctant to report abuse and that hesitancy makes it difficult when divorce proceedings or custody issues arise later.

“If they want to bring it to light, but they haven’t reported it, it makes them a lot harder to believe.”

In 2022, the W.Va. legislature passed a bill seeking to level the playing field for men when it comes to custody disputes. Barring any other considerations contributing to the fitness of one parent or another, each parent will be given an equal chance at custody effective on June 10th.

“If both parents are fit and there’s a custody dispute, there’s a presumption that it will be 50-50,” adds Osgood.

The Depp-Heard trial has also highlighted the need to document abuse in the modern era, added Kostenko, whether it be physical, verbal, or emotional.

“No matter if you’re a man or a woman, it happens to us all. It needs to be reported. It needs to be documented. And we need to support men a lot better than we’ve been doing.”

The former Women’s Resource Center also took steps to address the stigma surrounding domestic abuse and men, changing its name from the ‘Women’s Resource Center’ to the ‘AWAY Center’ in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.