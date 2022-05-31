Advertisement

Collins Aerospace workers enter second week of lockout

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Steel workers in Union, W.Va. said Tuesday they were in their second week of a work lockout with Collins Aerospace, following failed contract negotiations.

“We came in here last Monday with intentions to work,” said Chelsea Laxton. “We’re upset, not valued. I mean, we know our jobs, we’ve been here for several years.”

“We went into the negotiations with the company. When it expired the company locked us out, people showed up for work Monday morning, they’d put up cables, wouldn’t let us work,” said Brian Laxton, president of USW Local 1449. “We would like to continue to baragin with the company until we can reach some form of an agreement that benefits both parties.”

Collins Aerospace sent WVVA a statement on Tuesday. It reads as follows:

“We are disappointed that union members failed to ratify the contract. Collins Aerospace presented a fair contract offer that would recognize and reward our employees’ contributions while keeping us competitive, and one that would keep our manufacturing employees amongst the highest paid in the area. In addition to wage increases, we offered lower healthcare premiums, a cash ratification bonus, a cash appreciation award and additional sick leave. Collins has a structure in place to continue operations and we do not expect this to impact delivering on our commitments to our customers.”

Neither side was willing to share specifics of the contract on Tuesday. Brian Laxton said the union hopes to return to the negotiating table soon.

