Bluefield, W.Va. police investigate deadly shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A suspect was identified in a deadly Memorial Day shooting in Bluefield but was not in custody as of early Tuesday evening, according to city police.

45-year-old Tony Green was shot at the intersection of Peck and Pulaski streets around 10:45 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

WVVA is working to learn more about the shooting and will post any updates we receive.

