Another warm day is expected

This morning will bring mostly sunny skies with more clouds building in this afternoon. We will be mild once again with highs back in the 80s and possibly the 90s for some of our lower elevations. We could see a stray shower, but the majority of our area should stay rain-free.

A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are expected again today. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few patchy clouds are expected tonight, but we will stay mild with lows only getting down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly clear and mild conditions are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will essentially be on repeat for one more day as we head into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and possibly the low 90s again. While we could see a few pop-up showers, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another mild day is expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. As of now, there is a low chance that we could see some storms on the stronger side with damaging winds being the greatest threat.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few lingering showers are possible into Friday morning, otherwise, we will dry up and stay that way heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler but seasonable with highs in the 70s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.