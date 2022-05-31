Advertisement

Another warm day is expected

Summer-like conditions continue
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning will bring mostly sunny skies with more clouds building in this afternoon. We will be mild once again with highs back in the 80s and possibly the 90s for some of our lower elevations. We could see a stray shower, but the majority of our area should stay rain-free.

A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are expected again today.
A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are expected again today.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few patchy clouds are expected tonight, but we will stay mild with lows only getting down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly clear and mild conditions are expected tonight.
Mainly clear and mild conditions are expected tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will essentially be on repeat for one more day as we head into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and possibly the low 90s again. While we could see a few pop-up showers, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another mild day is expected tomorrow.
Another mild day is expected tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. As of now, there is a low chance that we could see some storms on the stronger side with damaging winds being the greatest threat.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few lingering showers are possible into Friday morning, otherwise, we will dry up and stay that way heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler but seasonable with highs in the 70s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lower New River
Area’s commercial rafting companies pull rafts off Lower New River as water levels reach unsafe height
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Monday marked 5 years since Lt. Crook's passing.
Fallen Bluefield, W.Va. officer remembered 5 years later
Justin Lee Duncan
Wyoming County man arrested after high speed chase
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

Full video forecast (May 30th, 2022)
Full video forecast (May 30th, 2022)
SUMMER-LIKE TEMPS
Staying warm, a little muggy, & mainly dry for a bit
Full Forecast (5/30)
Full Forecast (5/30)
Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 80s are expected today.
Warm and dry conditions continue