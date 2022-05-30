Advertisement

Yogis reflect during outdoor Memorial Day class

Balanced Life Studio Memorial Day yoga
Balanced Life Studio Memorial Day yoga(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Yogis gathered in the woods surrounding the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex today for a Memorial Day Yoga session hosted by Balanced Life Studios.

While the group enjoys outside yoga frequently, the studio’s owner, Dewana Waters, said this morning’s class was all about reflection. During the hour, she evoked participants to take a moment of silence and do some “self-searching.”

She also incorporated movements modeled after patriotic symbols, such as “waving like a flag.”

“The awareness of your breath, mind, body, and the calming effect of nature and yoga allows people to reflect and go a little bit internal and get out of that sympathetic nervous system and calm down and just enjoy the new- the present,” she shared as participants warmed up for the class.

The next “Yoga in the Mountains” session will be held on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

