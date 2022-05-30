Advertisement

Warm and dry conditions continue

Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 80s are expected this Memorial Day
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mild temperatures in the 80s are expected once again with mainly sunny skies for our Memorial Day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but if any showers do pop up they would be very light and brief as well.

Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 80s are expected today.
Overnight, we will continue to see mostly clear skies, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out once again. Lows will stay mild in the upper 50s and 60s.

Mainly clear conditions with lows in the upper 50s and 60s are expected tonight.
Warm conditions with plenty of sunshine can be expected for the next few days. Changes are on the way as we head towards the end of the week when a cold front will swing through our region. That’ll bring rain and thunderstorms with it and cooler temperatures in the 70s.

A cold front will bring rain and storms to the region on Thursday.
A few lingering showers are possible to wrap up the workweek but as of now, we should dry up just in time for next weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

