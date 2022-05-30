Virginia Tech, Liberty and UVA men’s baseball teams make NCAA Tournament

(WDBJ) - Three Virginia schools will be playing in the Men’s NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Virginia Tech Hokies, who are 41-12 on the season, will host a regional this weekend which includes Wright State, Columbia and Gonzaga.

The UVA Cavaliers, who are 38-17 on the season, are headed to the East Carolina regional to play Coastal Carolina.

The Liberty Flames, who are 41-16, will play in the Florida regional against Florida State.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.