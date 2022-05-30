Veterans re-dedicate Raleigh County Veterans’ Memorial

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For many people, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of Summer, three days filled with BBQs, beach trips, and pool parties. But for others who have lost loved ones on the battle lines, it means trips to the cemetery and a solemn reminder of those who are not here to enjoy the day.

To make sure the next generation does not forget, West Virginia’s Veterans of Foreign Wars re-dedicates the Raleigh County Veterans’ Memorial in Coal City through a ceremony.

“I always like Memorial Day because it brings back a lot of memories of people who passed and leads up to today. It’s important to remember those who went before us so we can do things like this,” said Ron Hedrick, a U.S. Army Veteran.

“I have several guys I served with who did not get to come home. That stays with you always,” Kevin Meadows, the Dist. 5 Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars.

This was the groups first Memorial Day Service since the end of America’s longest war in Afghanistan. Combined with the conflict in Iraq, 40 West Virginians lost their lives in those fights.

It was a day to honor them, but also fallen servicemembers of other conflicts.

Cecil Ward will be 102 in August. The Army Veteran lost comrades fighting against the Japanese in World War II.

“Memorial Day means a lot to me. It means being able to live in this country and being an American.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.